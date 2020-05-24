Friesen, Janet Lynn March 26, 1954 - May 17, 2020 Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She helped bring out the best in others with her contagious disposition. Preceded in death by parents, Keith and Rose Peterson. Survived by husband, John; sons, Jeffrey and Jared (Genevieve) Friesen; grandchildren, Emmett and Vivienne; and sisters: Susan (Rick) Brule, Marcia (Ed) Anderson, and Carol (Mike) Whetstine. It is the family's hope that friends and family may be able to come together in the future to Commemorate and Celebrate Jan's life. Memorials may be directed to the family. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

