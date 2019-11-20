Friend, Phyllis T. February 15, 1929 - November 17, 2019 Phyllis T. Friend, 90, passed November 17, 2019. Survived by her brother John Tielke, and daughter Robin (Larry) Brooks, son Jeff (Gloria) Friend, and daughters Julie (Dan) McConnell and Melanie (Chris) Fox, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, November 22nd, 9:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q. St.) followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

