Friend, Phyllis T. February 15, 1929 - November 17, 2019 VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, November 22nd, 9:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q. St.) followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

