Friend, Mary A. Aug 11, 1927 - Jul 5, 2018 Created a Friday Rosary Group at Trinity Village. Lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 9551 and the Red Hats. Preceded in death by husband, John W. Friend; daughter, Susan Hagemann; granddaughter, Melody Willits; grandson, Cole Willits. Survived by children, Dennis (Konni), Nancy Kottmann, Tom (Carol), Carole Willits (Tracy), Marie Simmons (William), Sharon Friend; 42 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Hagemann. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, July 9th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 10th, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th Street). Interment: St. John's. The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

