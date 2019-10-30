Friend, Arnold J.

Friend, Arnold J. February 12, 1926 - October 25, 2019 Arnold Jay Friend, age 93, passed away on October 25, 2019. Survived by wife, Phyllis; daughter, Robin Brooks (Larry); son, Jeff Friend (Gloria); daughters, Julie McConnell (Dan) and Melanie Fox (Chris); eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Services and Inurnment. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

