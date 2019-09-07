Friedman, Arthur I. "Art"

Friedman, Arthur I. "Art" Age 77 Arthur (Art) I. Friedman passed away surrounded by his family on September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 48 years to Sheryl. Loving father to Holly (David) Weill and Caren Friedman (Corey Greendale). Dear brother of Pam (the late Martin) Gilinson and brother-in-law of Charles (Kathleen) Natkins. Proud and adoring "Papa" to Julia and Levi. Treasured uncle and friend. Preceded by parents, Julius and Adele. Art served with the US Air Force in Vietnam. SERVICE: Sunday, September 8, 10am, at Beth El Cemetery Chapel, Omaha. Interment following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

