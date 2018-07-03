Fricke, Eilert Age 93 Eilert Fricke, of Ulysses, passed away Saturday June 30, 2018 at the Seward Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his children: Patricia Wilcox, of Spring Field, NE; Jan (Lori) Fricke, of Ulysses; Marla Fricke, of Kansas City; son-in-law, Keith (Nancy) Rohwer, of Omaha; brother: Wayne (Elizabeth) Fricke, of Santa Rosa, CA; sister-in-law, Naomi Fricke, of Rising City; grandchildren: Amy (Ryan) Wilcox-Burns, Jordan (Karryn) Wilcox, Andrew (Karen) Rohwer, Elizabeth (Peter) Stout, Stacia (Jason) Olsen, Brenden (Jeana) Fricke, Lukas Fricke; great-grandchildren: Kaden, Kellen, Kohen and Keagan Burns, Merrick, Maclin, Mikah and Maraya Wilcox, Sydney and Chloe Rohwer, Sadie and Hannah Stout, and Leah Fricke; and several nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Tuesday, July 3, at 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rising City. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 3, from 9-10am at the church. Burial: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rising City. Memorials: Parkinson's Association, Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund, and Butler County Foundation. CHERMOK FUNERAL HOME 515 C St, David City, NE 68632 (402) 367-3224 www.chermokfuneralhome.com

