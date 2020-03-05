Freymuller, Robert L. May 3, 1939 - February 13, 2020 Robert L. "Bob" Freymuller passed away February 13, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Bob was born on May 3, 1939 in Magnolia, IA to LeRoy E. and Helena M. Stirtz Freymuller. Bob graduated from Magnolia High School in 1957. After graduation, he attended UNO in Omaha. Later he worked for Harrison County Roads Department. He returned to Omaha where he worked for several companies until his retirement. Bob enjoyed playing cards, sports, hunting and training coonhounds for other people. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Freymuller; and brother-in-law, John G. Lamberson. He is survived by sister, Kay J. Lamberson; sister-in-law, Catherine Freymuller; nieces, Rebecca Moore (Lance) and Brigid Freymuller (Ben Johnson); great-niece, Catie Freymuller; aunt, Burdell Stirtz; and several cousins. Per his request, Bob was cremated with interment to take place at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

