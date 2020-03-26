Freeman, Ted Sr. October 26, 1942 - March 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Virginia; brothers, Jerry and Mike. Survived by wife, Debbi Freeman; children, Kevin (Kim) Morton, Gina (Marv) Schrage, John Freeman and Ted (Angela) Freeman Jr.; stepchildren, Chris Rowell and Kayleen Doll; brother, Cliff Freeman; 12 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cards and memorials may be sent to Westlawn then will be forwarded to family. PRIVATE INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ted Freeman, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.