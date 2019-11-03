Freeman, Joanne L.

Freeman, Joanne L. April 27, 1931 - November 2, 2019 Survived by her husband of 70 years Jerry; sons, Bob (Robyn) Freeman, and John Freeman (Karen); daughter Ellen Freeman; grandson, Adam Freeman (Allie); granddaughters, Alex Freeman (Brian), Ally Freeman (Geoff), Lauren Freeman (Matt), and Susan Freeman; great-grandsons, Archer Zuerlein, Captain Zuerlein, and Simon Silverstein; great-granddaughters, Sophy Silverstein, Isabelle Sculnick, and Palmer Freeman; sister-in-law Lucy Freeman; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lifelong Omahan, graduate of Omaha Central '48, University of Missouri (member of AEPhi sorority), and graduate of UNO, '70. Retired Librarian at Lewis and Clark Junior High, and avid bridge player, reader, walker, and bicyclist (Wheels to Meals). MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30pm Sunday, November 10, at Temple Israel, with Luncheon to follow. Memorials to Temple Israel, or VNA. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

