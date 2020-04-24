Fredlick, Richard G.

Fredlick, Richard G. May 10, 1934 - April 20, 2020 Richard was born in Platte Center, NE to Frank and Helen Fredlick. They later moved to Hastings where he graduated from High School and joined the Air Force in 1953 during the Korean War. After working 30 years for AT&T, he retired in 1989. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Helen and Frank Fredlick and sister, Olga Bohaty. Survived by wife, Elaine; daughter, Pam (Steve) Berkel; sons, Dave (Joan) Fredlick and Mark Fredlick; grandchildren: Nathan Berkel, Jordan Berkel, and Emelia Fredlick. There will be a Private Family INTERMENT in immediate future and CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be planned later. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

