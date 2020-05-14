Fredericksen, Kenneth L. June 24, 1937 - May 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; brothers; wife, Lunetta; son, Bob. Survived by wife, Margaret; children, Ken (Carey), Rick (Karen), Barb (Chuck), Lonnie; step-children, Elizabeth, Jane, Roy, Karen, Andy; many grandchildren, family, and friends. VISITATION: Friday, May 15, 1-2pm with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Fredericksen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.