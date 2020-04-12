Frecks, Leonard R. July 15, 1932 - April 9, 2020 Retired Iron Worker Local #21. Survived by wife, Dorothy M.; children: Terry Frecks (Mary), Deb Urbanovsky (Dennis), Michael Frecks (Deborah) and D'Ann Fiala (Mark); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, John M. Frecks. Family MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 14, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

