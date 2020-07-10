Freburg, Stuart A. Age 91 of Fort Calhoun, NE. Born on March 28, 1929 in Loomis, NE. Died on April 25, 2020 in Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, July 11, at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

