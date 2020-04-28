Freburg, Stuart A. Age 91 Fort Calhoun, NE. Born on March 28, 1929 in Loomis, NE. Died on April 25, 2020, in Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Rosalie; son Jim; three brothers; and two sisters. Survived by sons, David (Billie Jo) of Ord NE, Mike (Lorie) of Blair NE, and Rodney of Fort Calhoun; his twin brother, Stanley (Margretta) of East Lansing, MI; sister-in-law, Saundra Freburg of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services Pending. Memorials suggested to Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

