Freburg, Della M. February 15, 1930 - December 15, 2019 Survived by children: Ricky D. Freburg (Carol), Larry D. Freburg (Norma J.), Kathryn S. Freburg-Burghardt (Daniel); sister, Carol Bolton; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by husband, Delford M. Freburg; six brothers and sisters. SERVICES: 2pm Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

