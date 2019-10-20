Freads, Marilyn Joan

Freads, Marilyn Joan September 20, 1936 - September 28, 2019 Marilyn Joan (Wendt) Freads, 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019 at John Knox Village in Weslaco, TX. Born Sept. 20, 1936 to William and LaVerne Wendt, she grew up in Shelby, IA enjoying singing, piano and saxophone, and was a leader in 4-H Club and church Luther League before attending Iowa State Teacher's College. In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Warren Freads, and moved to Omaha, NE, where they raised 3 children: Marla, Bob, and Sherry. She worked as an Avon Rep, teacher, secretary, piano instructor, and was President of the Omaha Chapter of the World Organization of China Painters. Marilyn and Warren enjoyed travel, and retired to South Texas. They were married nearly 63 years before Warren passed in 2018. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Carol; daughters, Marla Revelle (Elaine), Sherry Greczmiel (Mark); grandchildren, Justin Steyer (Liz McNeil), Elysia Hornbeck (Bryan); and great grandchildren Jude Hornbeck and Stella Steyer. Services for Marilyn and Warren will be held at a later date. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

