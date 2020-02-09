Frazell, Phyllis R. October 25, 1938 - February 6, 2020 Age 81 of Otoe, NE. Passed away in Omaha. She was born to Loyd O. and Ruth (Gothner) Fjerstad in Glasgow, MT. She married Daryl Frazell on September 12, 1959 in Omaha, and the couple Celebrated their 60th Anniversary last year. Phyllis, whose working career was in Medical Technology, was a homemaker, artist and online bookseller. She is survived by husband, Daryl of Otoe; daughters: Coral Frazell of Lincoln NE, and Kristina Myers of Franklinville, NY; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister Janet Decker of Omaha; and brother Loyd J. Fjerstad of Seminole, FL. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 10:30am Saturday, February 15, at Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St., in Bennet, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441

