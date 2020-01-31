Frazee, Dennis Eugene

Frazee, Dennis Eugene February 11, 1957 - January 27, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 31st, 10am, St. Michael Lutheran Church (13232 Blondo St.) INTERMENT: 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Millard Am. Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

