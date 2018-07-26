Frazee, Dean Donald, Jr. Dean Donald Frazee, Jr., Age 82 of Omaha, NE passed away at home on July 21st. He was born on October 16, 1935 in Creston, Iowa to Dean Sr. and Myrtle (Davis) Frazee. He was a US Navy veteran. Dean married Maxine Freihage on August 14, 1960 in Creston, Iowa. He worked at Sunset Valley Golf Course for 38 years retiring as the course superintendent. Dean is survived by his wife, Maxine; sons, Dean III (Lisa), Jeff (Cher); grandchildren, Andrew, Brianna, Aidan and Noah; sisters, Joan and Darlene (Leo); nieces, family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday July 27th, Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday July 28th, Westside Church, 15050 W. Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68154. Interment: 11am Tuesday, July 30th at Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

