Fraser, Sidney K. "Sid" January 5, 1940 - June 16, 2020 Preceded in death by, parents, Kenneth and Valentine Fraser. Survived by, wife, Sandra; children, Brian (Kim), Lori Urquhart (Jeff); grandchildren, Becky Fraser, Elizabeth Becker (Ben), Stephanie Lewis (Orry), Annemarie Fraser, Aidan and Riley Bullock; great granddaughter, Gracie Becker, and soon to be great grandson born in August; sisters, Jean Somerhalder (Sam), Sheryl Drew; brother, Jeff Fraser (Ingrid) "I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please." John Wayne Family will receive friends Monday, June 22nd, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Tuesday, June 23rd, 10:30am West Center Chapel. Interment: Cedardale Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

