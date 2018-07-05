Frans, Evelyn R. May 23, 1935 - Jun 28, 2018 Evelyn was born on May 23, 1935 to Stanley and Regina Drvol. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Frans for over 60 years. She is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Colleen), Lorene (Gary) Watson, Brad Frans (Patricia Sorich), Brian (Debbie), Mark (Geri), Keith, Todd (Colleen), Valerie Frans (Todd Basino) and Eric (Stephanie) Frans; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Evelyn was also survived by her cherished sisters and brothers, Phyllis Knicky, Christine Terasinski, Gene (Pat) Drvol, and Robert (Jan) Drvol; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandchildren, Ryan Watson, Joshua Frans; brother, Robert Drvol. VISITATION to take place on Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow. VISITATION to continue from 9-9:45am on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Bethany Funeral Home. Procession for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL from Bethany Funeral Home to St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Friday, July 6, 2018 for SERVICES at 10:30am. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials have been directed to the Family BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

