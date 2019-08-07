Franksmann, Virginia M. March 12, 1946 - August 3, 2019 Survived by husband, Alex; son, Brett; grandchildren, Alec and Alena; brother, Bob Parolek (Mary); sister, Phyllis Laudenklos Family will receive friends Friday, August 9th, from 5-7pm, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Saturday, August 10th, 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or National Kidney Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

