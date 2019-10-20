Franksmann, Alex J.

Franksmann, Alex J. March 18, 1935 - October 16, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Virginia. Survived by son, Brett; grandchildren, Alec and Alena; and sister, Mary Ann Barcomb (Al). VISITATION begins Tuesday, October 22nd, 10am at West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL at 11am. Interment: Resurrection with full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

