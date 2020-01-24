Franks, Edward Jerome "Jerry"

Franks, Edward Jerome "Jerry" Edward Jerome "Jerry" Franks was born August 12, 1936 in Omaha, NE to Edward S. and Fern (Curry) Franks. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine "Lorraine" Franks; and sister, Sandra Kay Claussen. Ed is survived by his children, Theresa Franks-Gardner, and her husband Kevin; Michael and wife Debbie Franks; and Kathy and husband Bob Hall; grandchildren, Meghan, Lyndsey, Jacob, Peyton, Mikey, McKenna, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Hudson Kopun. Private family services were held Friday morning. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

