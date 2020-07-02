Franklin, Roger D. June 18, 1945 - June 30, 2020 Survived by wife, Marcia K.; children: Beverly Lakey (Larry), Brandon Franklin (Samantha) and Jonnah Whitson (Darry); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Mark Franklin (Deborah), Ann Stines (Dean), Rose Poole (Melvin), Jackie Helms (Randy) and Rocky Franklin (Claudette); and sister-in-law, Patricia Vaca (Ron) VISITATION: Thursday, July 2nd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 3rd, 11am, West Center Chapel with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. INTERMENT: Monday, July 6th, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to DAV Chapter #2 Omaha, NE. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral or Graveside Service, go to our website and click on the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

