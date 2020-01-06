Franklin, Dorothy Ann (Rees) Dorothy Ann Franklin (Rees) died peacefully at home with family in Valley, NE on January 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She is survived by sister Edna Jetter of Omaha; her children: Howard (Fremont, NE), Gary and Kris and daughter Megan (Omaha), Timothy (Valley, NE), Robert (Valley), and Pamela and Robert Zambelli (Fremont); and grandchildren: Jon, Lisa, Eric, Gary B. and Cally and their son Ryan and daughter Melaney, Michael, and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Benjamin; brother Robert and wife Patricia; and Edna's husband Lloyd Jetter. A CELEBRATION of Life is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road in Elkhorn. VISITATION is at 12Noon and the MEMORIAL SERVICE is at 1pm with a Reception to follow. Burial arrangements for the Omaha National Cemetery are pending. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Dorothy's life. Condolences may be sent to 123 West Charles, Valley NE 68064; or to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.