Franklin, Dorothy Ann (Rees) Dorothy Ann Franklin (Rees) died peacefully at home with family in Valley, NE on January 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She is survived by sister Edna Jetter of Omaha; her children: Howard (Fremont, NE), Gary and Kris and daughter Megan (Omaha), Timothy (Valley, NE), Robert (Valley), and Pamela and Robert Zambelli (Fremont); and grandchildren: Jon, Lisa, Eric, Gary B. and Cally and their son Ryan and daughter Melaney, Michael, and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Benjamin; brother Robert and wife Patricia; and Edna's husband Lloyd Jetter. A CELEBRATION of Life is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road in Elkhorn. VISITATION is at 12Noon and the MEMORIAL SERVICE is at 1pm with a Reception to follow. Burial arrangements for the Omaha National Cemetery are pending. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Dorothy's life. Condolences may be sent to 123 West Charles, Valley NE 68064; or to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

