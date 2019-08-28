Franek, Richard P.

Franek, Richard P. February 23, 1941 - August 25, 2019 The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 4112 S. 26th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 29th at 10:30am, St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment, Hillcrest with military honors. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.