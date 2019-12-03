Franco, Frank J.

Franco, Frank J. May 21, 1932 - November 30, 2019 Frank J. Franco passed away on November 30, 2019, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital. Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Nancy Franco; sisters, Josephine and Sandy Franco; brother, Phil Franco; and sons, Michael and Thomas Franco. Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Franco; son, James Franco (Pam); brother, Joseph Franco (Mary Lou), grandchildren: Timothy Franco (Kayleigh), Rhea Franco, Adam Franco; and great-grandson, Austin Franco. Also surviving, brother in law, Larry Jones (Joyce) of Casper, Wyoming; sister in law, Deb Franco; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 4th, 11am, the West Center Chapel, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for their designation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

