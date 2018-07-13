Francis, Terry D. Jun 26, 1950 - Jul 10, 2018 Survived by wife, Sue (Copenhaver) Francis; stepdaughter, Tammy Herbert (Jesse); step grandson, Joshua Noer (Lexy); sisters, Rosemarie Stone and Chris Francis; other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 14th from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

