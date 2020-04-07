Frampton, Mildred Lee MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Friday, April 10th at 10:45am Bethesda Temple SDA Church, 3725 Ames Ave., In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Omaha Public Schools Foundation.

