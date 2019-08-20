Frampton, Mildred Lee December 31, 1923 - August 17, 2019 Arrangments pending, services will be held at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

