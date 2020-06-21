Frahm, Charles E.

Frahm, Charles E. Age 80 - June 17, 2020 Of Yutan, NE. Preceded in death by his parents William and Caroline Frahm; brothers: Gerald and his wife Rose Frahm, Don Frahm, and Jim Frahm; sisters-in-law, Karen and Jackie Frahm; and son-in-law, Roger Layman. Survived by wife, Kathy of Yutan; daughters, Debbie Layman of Yutan, Kelli Zaugg of Yutan, and Staci and husband Jerry Charles of Mead, NE; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom of Wahoo NE, and Bill of Yutan; sister, Diane and husband Terry Radenslaben of Newman Grove, NE; and sisters-in-law, Joan Frahm of Yutan, and Pat Frahm of Mead. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 10:30am at the Funeral Home in Yutan. INTERMENT: Hollst Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home in Yutan. A lunch will follow the Burial at the Mead Fire Hall in Mead, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME Yutan, NE (402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

