Frady, Sharon S.

Frady, Sharon S. June 19, 1939 - October 29, 2019 Age 80. Preceded in death by husband, John Frady; brothers, Dean and Robert Hipsher; sisters, Mary Troutwine and Juanita Hansford. Survived by sons, Randle, John (Kimberly), Daniel (Susan) Frady; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, November 1, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 2, at 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment La Platte Cemetery. Memorials Wounded Warrior Project / www.woundedwarriorproject.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

