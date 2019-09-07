Foxworthy, Oran L. April 27, 1942 - September 4, 2019 Age 77, of Fremont. Survived by son, Mike Foxworthy, Nashville, TN; daughters, Lee Ann Ruwe (Daniel Cleary) and Jodi (Glen) Barton, all of Fremont; sisters, Dorothy M. Haar, Fremont and Mary Via, Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Monday, 3-8pm, with family receiving friends 6-8pm, also at Moser's. Military Honors and burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials to Dodge County Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.