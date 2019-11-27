Foxhoven, Elsa R. (Dusatko) April 4, 1935 - November 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Raymond Dusatko; husband, Richard Foxhoven; daughter, Ellen Pesavento; three sisters; one brother; two sons-in-law. Survived by daughters, Marie (Dale) Geist, Andrea (Randy) Porter; relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, November 29, 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 30 at 11am. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to Best Friends Animal Society. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

