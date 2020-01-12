Fox, Jon Russell "Jack"

Fox, Jon Russell "Jack" Age 80 Jon "Jack" Fox passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 9, 2020. Born in Omaha, Jack was an avid Husker football fan, a proud member of the North Omaha Tavern Golf League for 63 years, and a lifelong member of Local 39 of the Heat and Frost Insulators Union. Jack was an incredible family man and a reliable and loved friend to so many, and will always be remembered for his dry and clever sense of humor. He was preceded in death by parents, Duane and Ida Mae; sister-in-law Jackie; and brother-in-law Mark. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Marilyn; sons, Dave (Lori), Doug (Renee), and Devin (Rob); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, as well as brother, Bud; and sisters, Nancy (Jim), Sue (Mike), and Rox. The Family will be Receiving visitors at Roeder Mortuary on 108th Street Tuesday, January 14, from 5-8pm. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 61st and Western, Omaha, on Wednesday, January 15, at 11am with a Luncheon to follow. Memorials to Luther Memorial. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

