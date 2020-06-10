Foust, James Alan May 2, 1948 - June 8, 2020 James Alan Foust, age 72 of Council Bluffs, passed away June 8, 2020. Jim was born, May 2, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was united in marriage to Barbara Hiatt on June 28,1980. Jim began with the Co. Bluffs Fire Dept. on April 1, 1974 and served this communitu retiring as a Engineer on May 5, 2005. He also owned Jim Foust Signs and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Foust; sister, Marilyn (Gordon) Balvanz; brother, John Foust; in-laws, Everett and Velda Hiatt; sister-in-law, Denise Dull. Jim leaves to mourn, wife of almost 40 years, Barb; son, Jeff; daughters, Amy Foust-Roane, Sara Foust-Skudler and husband Shaun; four grandchildren, Corbin and Ava Roane, Sofia and Sawyer Skudler; many nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law. VISITATION: Friday, 4-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, with Covid-19 restrictions in force, all at Funeral Home. Council Bluffs Honor Guard to stand guard. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

