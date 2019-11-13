Foster, Theodore James "Ted" June 19, 1935 - November 11, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Jason. Survived by wife, Patricia; daughter, Paula Toth (Steve); grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany and Ava Toth, and Aidan Foster. VISITATION begins Thursday, November 14th, 6:15pm, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with a 7:30pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 15th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

