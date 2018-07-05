Oct 1, 1948 - Jul 1, 2018
SERVICES will be held at First Baptist Church, Plattsmouth, NE on July 7, 2018 at 11am. Gregg Zamora (Plattsmouth Bible Church) Officiating. Luncheon immediately to follow at Eagles Club Plattsmouth, NE. Arrangements made by Arbor Society Omaha, NE.
