Foster, Alicia Marie November 16, 1958 - August 21, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Pearle Marie Elder; brother, Mathew L. Elder, Jr. Survived by husband, Norman Foster; son, Taylor Maglione; two grandchildren, Hazel and Fowler; father, Mathew L. Elder, Sr.; four brothers and two sisters; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 7pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.