Fossberg, Jo Ann A. January 7, 1940 - November 21, 2019 Age 79, of Omaha. Survived by children: Michael (Marcella), Russell (Patty), and Robert (Christie) Mach; sister, Gayle (Vernon) Kranau; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Venice and Nancy Fossberg; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF JO ANN'S LIFE: Tuesday, Dec.ember 3, at 10:30am at Maple Crest Health Center (2824 N 66th Ave.) For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

