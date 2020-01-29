Fosberg, Kathryn "Kathy"

Fosberg, Kathryn "Kathy" April 8, 1946 - January 26, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, James E. and Mary Trimble; brother, James A. Trimble. Survived by husband, Carl J. Fosberg, Sr.; children: Michael (Lori) LaPuzza, Karen (Luis) Barajas, C.J. (Cassie) Fosberg; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Trimble; sister-in-law, Verna Mae Fosberg. VISITATION: 4-6pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 6pm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Fosberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.