Forycki, Lorraine May 27, 1923 - Aug 6, 2018 Lorraine Forycki of Lincoln, NE (formally of Omaha), born May 27, 1923 in Manistee, MI, and raised in South Bend, IN. She passed away on August 6, 2018 in Lincoln at the age of 95. Born to Anthony and Elizabeth Ozdyck, and married Raymond Forycki, Sr. on November 26, 1949. Lorraine is survived by her children: Raymond (Diane) Forycki, Jr. of Lincoln; Nancy (Rick) Wise of Mercedes, TX; grandchildren: Jessica (Steven) Teubner, Tiffany (Nick) Powers, all of Lincoln; great - grandchildren: Branson, Gracie, and Connor Teubner, Ryla and Alana Powers; sister, Eleanor Ryan, and brother, Emery Ozdyck, both of South Bend, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra; husband, Raymond Sr.; four brothers and three sisters. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th, Omaha, NE. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
