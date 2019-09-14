Forrestor, Judy (Barrett) October 1, 1942 - September 11, 2019 Age 76. Preceded in death by parents, Archie and Loretta Howard; and seven siblings. Survived by her children: Mark Barrett (Karen Clement), Pat Barrett (Tammy), Donnie Barrett, Wendy Barrett-Shannon and Casey Barrett (Sheryl); grandchildren: Patrick Jr., Amy, and Jack Barrett. VISITATION: Monday, September 16, from 9-10:30am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

