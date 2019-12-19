Formanek, Reita J. Age 88 Of Omaha, formerly of Council Bluffs. Passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION: Saturday, 3:305pm, Maher Funeral Home. Full notice on Maher Funeral Home website. MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA | 712-328-1144 | maherfs.com

