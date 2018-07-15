Ford, Marcus "Marc" H., Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret) Jul 16, 1930 - Jun 23, 2018 Age 87. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. Vietnam Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, Marcus Sr. and Mojie (Haney) Ford; sister, Mojie Weise Franklin. Survived by wife of 63 years, Patricia (Vakoc) Ford; sons, Marc Ford, and Thomas Ford; daughters, Brenda Salber, and Terri (David) Thiede; 4 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; sister, Beulah Ford; several nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 11am Monday, July 16, at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the USO organization. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No. Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

