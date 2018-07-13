Ford, Marcus H. Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret) Jul 16, 1930 - Jun 23, 2018 GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday, July 16th, at 11am, at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the USO organization. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No. Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

