Ford, Judith P. May 28, 1943 - November 11, 2019 Judith P. (Allen) Ford peacefully passed away at the family residence. Judith was born in Leicester, Leicestershire, England and was the eldest of four children. As a young lady, she met and fell in love with Bruce and they were married September 24, 1960. Judith and her husband enjoyed an unconditional love that lasted an endearing 59 years of marriage. Not only was she a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Judith was the bonding agent that held the family together. Even though their marriage consisted of many military moves she spent many of those years working in retail sales. Judith was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Florence Allen. Survived by husband, Bruce Ford; son, Michael (Caroline) Ford; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Butterbaugh; grandchildren: Parker, Samantha, Trevor, Jonathan, Sarah and Claire; great-grandson, Vincent; brothers, Anthony (Shirley) Allen and Roger (Jean) Allen; sister, Jane (Robert) Dover. The passing of this beautiful English lady will leave a tremendous void in the lives of her family and in all of the many friends that were a part of her life. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11am with a visitation one hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

