Ford, James M. "Jim" May 15, 1948 - August 23, 2019 Age 71. Omaha. Survived by his children: Audra (Mike) Ratliff, Alex (Amy) Ford, and Adam (Jill) Ford; brother, Jeff (Kelly) Ford; 8 grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 28, from 6-8pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION of Jim's Life: Thursday, August 29, at 11:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.